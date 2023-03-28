The Ozarks are filled with a variety of wonderful mom and pop businesses, but only a few have the distinction of being 100% family owned and operated.
This distinction is one held by Branson Knights, LLC, a nightly-rental company within the Pointe Royale community in Branson. Owners Don and Tamara Wasielewski founded Branson Knights in 2018 and together with their five children, the Wasielewski’s run all aspects of their business as a family.
“My wife and I do all of the cleaning. I built the website, I handle all the social media, I do all the guest communications. I do all the general contracting for our renovations. I do it all. My wife has a part time job somewhere else in town, so when she’s not doing that she’s helping me clean,” Don said. “Together, with a little bit of child labor, we get all of our condo’s cleaned. We homeschool our bottom three kids, our 9, 10 and 12 year olds. So they come in and they help us clean. We’ve taught them to scrub toilets and sweep floors.”
Don and Tamara were married in 2005 and previously lived in Kansas before deciding to move to Branson to be closer to her parents. Back in the fall of 2018, the Wasielewskis had the desire to begin investing back into Branson.
“We saw the potential for the city was only going to grow, so the family started purchasing nightly rental condos,” Don said. “We have five kids and all five were living at home at that point and we decided this would also give us time to spend with them, while they were still in our house and young enough, so we did that. We started off with four condos in April of 2019 and we added two more in June of 2021, so now we’re up to six condos.”
Before settling on nightly rentals, Don said they had also considered going into the mini-storage or duplex business, but realized they wanted to do something where they could provide a personal touch.
“When we say, ‘Our Home is Your Castle’, which is our motto, we also let them know they are part of our family,” Don said. “We like that we’ve built relationships with a lot of our guests, a lot of our returning customers. Some are even friends of mine on my personal (social media) profile. That’s really nice to have those relationships. I get to experience the highs and the lows that they have in their life, but they also get to see what is going on in my personal life as well and that’s nice.”
Don shared as mom and pop business owners who have complete control over their operation, there is a kind of freedom they have.
“I guess the free time and the flexibility to be a Dad and for my wife to be a Mom and to be involved, especially in today’s society is huge for us,” Don said. “My two oldest sons go to Subiaco Academy in Arkansas and they board there and I have one on the baseball team. If his baseball team happens to be coming up to Harrison I can work it into my schedule to make it to that baseball game, even if it’s an afternoon game. If we want to go up to the Springfield Cardinals and catch an afternoon game, we can do that.”
Even with flexibility, Don explained it can sometimes be challenging to be business owners in a vacation destination.
“There are some days in the summertime where we’re cleaning seven days a week sometimes and we don’t have a lot of family time in the summer,” Don said. “Usually the times we can go on vacation are the times that as a family of seven are the times when everyone else is vacationing and we have to pay our bills, so we have to be here for the business and put the business first.”
With a multitude of places for travelers to call home while visiting Branson, Don said they have really worked hard to differentiate themselves from other places.
“There’s a family who wants a place to sleep, take a shower and then spend their whole day in town eating out, going to all the shows and just really spending their money in that regard. But we also have the other type of guest that wants a nice warm homey feeling to stay at and to cook their meals,” Don said. “When guests stay with us, they have a fully renovated experience. They’ll have granite countertops, in many cases new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring and painting, a washer and a dryer. We provide all the pots and pans. Everything you can possibly need in the kitchen except for the food itself.”
Branson Knights guests can go through places like Vrbo or Airbnb to make reservations, but Don said he encourages folks to go directly to their website.
“We have 10% off automatically calculated into it if they stay seven nights or longer consecutively. You can get another 10% off in 2023 just by using our website and promo codes, so that’s 20% right there. Then a non-refundable reservation is 15%, so that’s where you can get up to 25% off a night. Then we start becoming cheaper than a lot of hotels,” Don said. “When people start realizing that and they realize the personal relationship they start building with my wife and I, they come back.”
When a guest rents and stays at a Branson Knights condo, Don shared they are helping him pay the bills and support his family, which is why they view a guest’s experience at one of their condos as a personal one.
“We strive very hard and on a daily basis to give our guests 24/7 a family experience… I will drive out here in the middle of the night to help a guest turn the cable on. That is something I believe, the hometown local experience is what guests really, really appreciate and value,” Don said. “However, by keeping our rates as low as we are, adding promo codes, getting that family experience when guests come and stay with us, we’re taking away that impersonal feeling that guests have knowing they have a connection with the owners of the property.”
Guests have the selection of six nightly rental condos to choose from when staying with Branson Knights. There are the one bedroom condos: The 18th Hole and The Farm House; the two bedroom condos: The Stone’s Throw and The Whispering Willow; the three bedroom condo: Peaceful Possibilities; and the four bedroom condo: The Restful Reunion.
While staying in a Branson Knights condo, guests have access to many of the Pointe Royale property amenities including hiking, fishing, swimming, sports courts, a fitness center and more.
For additional information on Branson Knights call 1-417-699-2450 or visit bransonknights.com.
