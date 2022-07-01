Cox Medical Center Branson has been honored by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for their excellence in stroke care.
The 2022 Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus honor makes the seven years in a row CMCB has been given the award.
“It continues to be such an honor to lead our stroke program here at CMCB,” Lacy Cox, Stroke Center Coordinator at Cox Branson, said in a press statement. “The hard work and dedication from each key employee contributes greatly to this amazing achievement. Not only are we reducing door to needle times and hitting benchmark goals, we are identifying and treating strokes in an exceptional timeframe.”
The stroke team received special recognition for reducing the amount of time it takes a patient to be diagnosed for use of the clot busting tPA treatment. The drug is the only FDA approved drug for ischemic strokes, or a stroke where a vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed by a clot. The team set a record in 2022, as the time from a patient entering the doors of the emergency room to beginning of treatment was 17 minutes.
“That includes initial examinations by emergency room doctors, and scans by our radiologists,” CMCB Communications Manager Brandei Clifton said.
“Millions of brain cells are saved each minute, and patients are walking out of here more often post stroke, than being discharged to long term care or other facilities,” Cox stated. “Our achievement exemplifies CoxHealth’s vision to be the best for those who need us. I feel this award is only a small glimpse of our wonderful hospital’s results and being the best for our community.”
In addition to the stroke award, the center also received the Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award for excellence in overall diabetes cardiovascular care. This award is given to honor efforts in preventing strokes through overall care.
