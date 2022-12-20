The city of Hollister and the Hollister Police Department recently came to an agreement with the Thorp Creek Private Shooting Range in Kirbyville, for use of the range for training purposes, which was approved by Hollister City Council members on Thursday, Dec. 15.
According to the proposed arrangement, the Hollister Police Department didn’t have ready access to a high quality shooting facility for firearms training and qualifying for its sworn officers; something Thorp Creek could provide.
Under the agreement, Thorp Creek will offer steel rifle targets set in NRA engineered berms out to 300 yards with ambidextrous shooting stands set on covered concrete slabs, two 25 yard by 50 yard fully bermed pistol ranges with one pistol range including covered shooting stands set on concrete with movable paper targets. Future plans for the rifle range include two pillbox prone shooting stations which include a riser for a spotter, a 30’ by 30’ education building which will be insulated, heated and cooled, and additional development of shooting facilities based on need.
Thorp Creek will provide the Hollister Police Department with priority use of the range, 10 days of private range time, and all officers on the roster will receive Founder Membership benefits, including the use of the range on their own time.
The police department will join Thorp Creek Private Shooting Range as a Founding Group Member. The fee for joining will be $7,500 with half due at the time the department and Thorp Creek enter into a contract. The remaining balance will be due 30 days after the facility opens. The initial term of the agreement will be 10 years, with subsequent 10 year renewals. Hollister Police Department will be billed $100 per year for each rostered member, and will waive the year fee for any member on the roster who volunteers to serve as an on-site Range Safety Officer for one day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. per calendar year.
Prior to the agreement, the Hollister Police Department had used a range in agreement with Taney County, near the animal shelter off Highway 165. At the former location the direction of fire had to be re-oriented due to the possibility of projectiles hitting buildings located on Acacia Club Road and Iowa Colony Road, which meant a shorter shooting distance to ensure the safety of others in the area.
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss said moving to the range in Kirbyville offers the police department some needed benefits.
“This offers us a lot of needed capability with the peace of mind that we’re in a safe and remote area and in a controlled environment,” Ziegenfuss said. “There’s a lot to be said for that.”
According to Thorp Creek Shooting Range’s website, the range is a private, members only shooting range located on 30 acres. Members are screened, background checked, and attend a required safety orientation making Thorp Creek a uniquely safe, courteous, and friendly shooting range for all types of shooters.
For more information about the Thorp Creek shooting range, go to www.thorpcreek.com or call (417) 791-5568. For more information regarding the agreement between the city of Hollister, the Hollister Police Department and Thorp Creek Shooting range, contact Hollister City Hall at (417) 334-3262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.