The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will be hosting artist Tenille Blair-Neff in a solo exhibit in September, titled Middle Age.
The show will run Sept. 2 through Sept. 30, with an opening reception Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The SMAC gallery is located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister.
According to a press release from SMAC, Middle Age is an exploration of the sandwich years of aging parents and raising children. Aging parents need more attention on one side, while children need support, encouragement and guidance on the other. It can be a stressful, hard season in an adult’s life, but also filled with happiness. Through this show, Blair-Neff will take the viewer on a journey of middle age as she has experienced it.
“My work for this exhibit represents my felt experiences of this stage of life,” Blair-Neff said. “It is a meditation on the past and how we remember those we have lost, as well as reflecting on how we will be remembered.”
For the show, Blair-Neff incorporates an eclectic mix of materials which speak of her past identity as a sculptor as well as collage, painting, drawing, animation and installation. The work builds upon and expands the styles and themes from her artistic journey through the years.
Blair-Neff is an accomplished artist who has participated in more than 50 national and international exhibitions. This exhibit will make her fourth solo show. She is also a creative arts therapist, psychoanalyst and professional counselor in Branson, and is inspired by the complexity and visceral nature inherent in our emotional experience.
Viewing of the exhibit and attending the reception are free and open to the public. Vintage Paris will have a coffee kiosk on hand for opening night.
This year, SMAC is highlighting worthy non-profit organizations. This month’s highlight is the Child Abuse Prevention and Elimination Foundation (CAPE). CAPE is a non-profit organization designed to bridge the gap between funding and mental health care so that no child or family goes without the care desperately needed to heal from abuse.
Southern Missouri Arts Connection, a 501C3 non-profit local center of creativity, art education, innovation, and community partnership, strives to improve the quality of life in southern Missouri by connecting individuals with the arts, for the benefit of all.
For more information about this exhibit or Southern Missouri Arts Connection, visit their website at www.smac-art.org.
(0) comments
