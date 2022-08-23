The Hollister School District hosted its annual Night of the Tiger event Tuesday evening, Aug. 16.
Students and their families were invited to the free back-to-school event, which offered food, school supplies, community outreach, entertainment and health services. In light of the weather forecast, the Family Fair was moved inside. The event proved successful, enabling students and their families to start the new school year off on a positive note.
Kim Connell, Communications Director for the Hollister School District, spoke of the event’s success.
“Last night was the largest Night of the Tiger we have had since its inception eight years ago,” Connell said.“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that our community showed our Tigers! Here in the Hollister R-V School District, we strive to ensure that every student has what they need to have a memorable first day of school and a great start to the school year so that every student can succeed. And once again, our community stepped up big to make sure students’ basic needs and more are being met.”
For more information regarding Night of the Tiger and other school functions, visit the Hollister School District website at https://www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
