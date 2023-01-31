The Table Rock Art Guild will host an art community meet and greet next month.
TRAG is hosting an open to the public meet-and-greet event for the Table Rock Lake area on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their gallery, located at 11016 State Highway 76, in Branson West. The event will have original art on display including oil and acrylic paintings by Debbie Kraft. The event will also host a unique presentation of rolled paper, jewelry collages and art puzzles by Branson Artist Gayle Page.
“Table Rock Art Guild is dedicated to representing the value of visual arts in the community,” TRAG Committee Chair for the Children’s Art Show Brenda Viveiros said. “We invite our friends and neighbors to inquire about our vision for strengthening the local arts industry.”
TRAG is a 43-year-old guild which consists of more than 70 members within a 75-mile radius of Kimberling City. TRAG, and its sister art gallery, will host a collection of events this year including a monthly meet and greet. The following events are all scheduled for guild this year:
Local Children’s Art show
High School Arts Scholarship competition
New season for the annual Festival for the Arts
Art Workshops.
In March, the guild will present the TRAG 37th Annual Children’s Art Show. The show will feature student artwork, grades K-6. Art is curated by teachers across 11 schools around Stone and Taney counties. The Table Rock Art Guild Children’s Art Show invites interested community partners to help support the young artist to enrich and support this program.
TRAG, which is a non-profit organization, is also currently accepting applications for the annual TRAG High School Senior Arts Scholarship. For more information about scholarship applications contact Gayle Page at 417-882-9164.
For more information on the meet and greet or any other programs contact the gallery at 417-272-1150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.