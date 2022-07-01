Younger artists can get some hands-on learning with local artists instructors at Southern Missouri Arts Connection’s Art Center in July.
SMAC is hosting two of their Next Gen Creators camps, where parents can drop their children off at the center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister, for a few hours of summer art fun.
During the week of July 11 through 15, children ages 12 to 17 can attend the Experience Art: Glass to Grout and more camp under the instruction of local artist Julie Zetina. This camp will have classes 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. During the week of July 18 through 22, children ages 6 to 11 can attend Create Classics vs. Comics camp with artist/instructor Lacey Finchum. This camp is held daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost of the camps are $181 for non SMAC members, $162 for SMAC members, $81 for Hollister resident SMAC members, and $90 for Hollister residents who are not SMAC members. Hollister residents are given this discount thanks to a grant from the City of Hollister.
Parents are asked to pack a snack and drink for each day of the camp and to provide a clean white t-shirt at the beginning of camp for a tie-dye project.
Next Gen Creators Camp - Experience Art: Glass to Grout and more will focus on famous artists and art styles, according to the SMAC website. In each camp session students will talk about different famous artists and their art then create projects based on those artist’s styles. Lessons to be taught at this camp include:
- Ceramic Relief Portraits
- Alternative Portraits with Found Materials and tie-Dye
- Art from Nature – handmade walking sticks
- Stained Glass: Medieval to Modern
- Glaze and Grout and Story/Bio writing –imaginative stories about our recycled characters, students are asked to wear the tie-dye shirts for this day.
Experience Art: Glass to Grout and more instructor Zetina has a passion to create beautiful things and unleash them into the world, stated the website. Her art teaching career spans 31 years. Her art and teaching focuses on repurposing and reusing items, once deemed as garbage or trash. Offering experiences that include exploring, inventing and independent creating along with some technical guidance are Zetina’s goals when conducting workshops and classes.
The Create Classics vs. Comics camp will be under the instruction of artist, author and educator Finchum. According to the website, Finchum is passionate about encouraging people to try new things and follow their dreams. Her creative practice is mostly focused on painting and murals but often includes inspired works in other mediums. As an educator, Finchum has taught students of all ages through private and public venues. She says it is her mission to help students explore new concepts and materials so that they may find the areas they are most passionate about.
Create Classics vs Comics Camp will focus on teaching younger children about famous artists and art styles. In each camp session students will talk about different famous artists and their art then create projects based on those artist’s styles, including lessons on Monet’s Lily Pond, Van Gogh Sunflowers and Starry Night Tie-dye, Mary Cassatt Plein Aire Pastels, George Seurat and his Hundreds of Dots – pointillism paintings and Comics with Lichtenstein.
Campers may submit the art created for a special August exhibit held at the SMAC Gallery at the Next Gen Creators Show. During this show the works of campers will be on display all month and campers may offer those pieces for sale if they choose.
For more information visit www.smac-art.org or on the ‘The Southern Missouri Arts Connection’ Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.