Forsyth voters will be asked to approve a tax on sales of adult-use marijuana on the Tuesday, Aug. 8 ballot.
The ballot issue will read:
“Shall the city of Forsyth, Missouri impose a sales tax of 3% on all retail sales of adult used marijuana sold in the city of Forsyth, Missouri for the purpose of funding public safety.”
Missouri voters approved the legalization of adult-use marijuana during the November 2022 general election, and now city and county governments are working to get the sales of the adult-use marijuana taxed.
Forsyth Mayor Missi Hesketh told Branson Tri-Lakes News the ballot issue, if passed, would insure the city would benefit if a dispensary were to ever open in the city.
“Forsyth is putting the marijuana tax question on the Aug. 8 ballot as a proactive measure in the case a dispensary should open within city limits so we can collect that tax revenue to benefit our police department,” Hesketh said. “Forsyth has not yet seen an application for a business license for a dispensary since recreational marijuana was made legal last year.”
Hesketh said if passed the tax would only be on the purchase of adult-use marijuana and would not affect anyone who does not purchase marijuana.
“The marijuana tax will only impact purchasers of recreational marijuana and paraphernalia,” Hesketh said. “Much like the alcohol and tobacco tax, if you don’t use those products you are not impacted.”
The tax funds, if passed, would be earmarked for public safety and would be used to benefit the Forsyth Police Department.
“The Forsyth Board of Aldermen, over the last 15 months, has worked diligently to correct wages offered to our police department. For years Forsyth PD was the lowest paid in the area and subsequently we had a revolving door where new officers would start with us and then transfer to higher paying departments,” Hesketh said. “This tax would allow us to maintain competitive salaries and benefits for our officers who work to keep our streets safe and enforce the laws. Should a dispensary open in Forsyth the tax, as written in the ballot question, benefits public safety, in the form of our police department.”
For more information on Forsyth’s marijuana tax ballot issue call Forsyth City Hall at (417) 546-4763.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.