The Future Business Leaders of America at Reeds Spring High School competed at the District Leadership Conference.
The Reeds Spring students earned 16 medals at the FBLA conference, which was held at Missouri State University on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Eight students also qualified for the State Leadership Conference, which will take place in April.
The following students won medals:
- Evan Brandsma won 1st in Agribusiness and 2nd in Finance
- Rosie Williams and Faith Jones won 1st in Broadcast Journalism
- Evan Hefner took 1st place in Digital Video Production and 3rd in Finance
- Faith Jones and Evan Brandsma won 1st in Entrepreneurship
- Rylie Lacy took 1st place in Word Processing, 2nd in Publication Design
- Talon Lemoine placed 5th in Impromptu Speaking and 5th in Political Science
- Spencer Todd and Marrin McKoy placed 3rd in International Business
- Talon Lemoine and Spencer Todd took 4th place in Marketing
- Mary Sellers placed 4th in Sales Presentation
- Matthew Maher came in 2nd place in Spreadsheet Applications
- Kaden Colman took 3rd place in Spreadsheet Applications
- Skylar Pokorney came in 5th place in Word Processing
“I am extremely proud of this group of kids,” FBLA sponsor Ronda Plaster said. “They worked really hard to practice their performances and case studies despite all of the bad weather we had the week before the conference. They found ways to practice online and meet in person so that they were ready on the day of the district conference. Many of them had been preparing since last October. I enjoyed getting to see all their hard work pay off and share in their successes.”
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
