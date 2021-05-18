A group of Stone County residents had the opportunity to take part in a program to get a better understanding of area law enforcement.
The eighth class of the Stone County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy had their graduation on Monday, May 10 at the New Testament Christian Church in Reeds Spring.
According to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader, last year the class was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I want to say thank you to everyone who attended,” said Rader. “The eight classes we have done, we have made a lot of new friends and met a lot of new people. It has just been an amazing experience. This is probably one of the smallest classes we have ever had because of COVID. It was a little smaller class, but I liked that.”
According to the Stone County website, the goal of the Stone County Citizen Sheriff’s Academy is to foster and promote an understanding by citizens in Stone County of the services offered and challenges facing the law enforcement agencies in the county.
The classes gave the group the opportunity to hear from all branches of law enforcement to help them come to a stronger understanding of the role that each plays, according to Rader.
“We had a lot of people from our department come out to talk. We have done a lot of different things; we have had the Stone County judge and prosecutor in here to talk to the class. We even brought Terry Bible in from the (Missouri State) Highway Patrol in to have (him) tell the class what the highway patrol does,” said Rader. “We also had our Citizens in Action group here to talk about what they do.”
It is envisioned that graduates of the Citizen Sheriff’s Academy will gain awareness and appreciation of the services provided by these agencies and will become goodwill ambassadors for the law enforcement and public safety community, according to the website.
Residents who graduate from the Stone County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy may join the Stone County Citizens in Action, which is a civilian support organization for Stone County law enforcement.
The Stone County CIA was started by the first class of the Stone County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy in 2014.
After completing the 24-hour coursework, the first class graduates were motivated to continue working with the sheriff’s department as volunteer citizens to support the Stone County law enforcement, according to their Facebook page.
According to the website, there are basic requirements for enrollment in next year’s class.
- Must be a Resident of Stone County
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Must have own transportation to and from academy
- Must be committed to attend all eight classes
- Must pass background check (must have no criminal record)
The applications selected for the next phase will then be given a thorough background check, which includes criminal history, driver’s license status and warrant check. Invitations will then be sent to attend the Citizen Sheriff’s Academy. Attendance will be limited. The 2022 date, time and location has yet to be announced.
For information on the Stone County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy contact Corporal Melissa Riggins at 417-357-6116 or visit www.stonecountymosheriff.com/.
