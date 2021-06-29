An amendment to a Branson city ordinance regarding making sure sidewalks are kept free from obstruction and in good repair was passed by the Branson Board of Aldermen.
At the June 22 meeting, aldermen were brought the item to discuss sidewalks and mowing in the city.
According to city staff, the city has taken care of these tasks for decades. Only recently was it realized that per city code, these responsibilities actually fell on business owners and their respective properties rather than the city.
“This has been this way for years and years,” Keith Francis, director of public works/engineering said. “We talked to one of the retirees that had been here for 30 years, and he said since he was here the city had always maintained the right of ways and maintained the sidewalks that were broken. … But technically, according to the code, it’s up to the property owners to be maintaining the sidewalks when they’re broken and keeping it mowed to the back of the curb.”
“This is one of those items that while we were doing our code review we found that we were in conflict with it,” city administrator Stan Dobbins said. “We wanted to make sure that we were following your wishes.”
Per city code, property owners are currently responsible for keeping their property fronting on any sidewalk, curbstone or gutter, clear of filth and obstructions of any kind. They are also responsible for mowing grass on their property and repairing sidewalks if they become broken, cracked or damaged.
The amendment as presented would strike out the mention of property owners being responsible for keeping grass mowed along the sidewalk and fixing sidewalks if they become damaged. It would also strike the section regarding the city attorney being authorized to file suitable action to compel owners to make repairs when necessary.
“So the way the ordinance currently reads, it’s up to the owner to do this. Now the city has just done it by a historical practice,” alderman Cody Fenton said. “I get what the amendment accomplishes; it basically says now it’s the city’s responsibility.”
The city currently mows approximately 66 acres, which is around 54 miles, according to Francis. Added together there are 81 locations.
To watch the full discussion visit the city’s YouTube page ‘CityofBranson’ or visit bransonmo.gov for the full agenda item.
