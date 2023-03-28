A local organization in Stone County presented $70,000 in grants to help non profits in Stone and Taney counties.
During their February meeting, the Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake members voted on which nonprofits, who sent in applications, would be given grants. During their March luncheon meeting, on Monday, March 13, the NFTRL delivered the funds to 20 nonprofits.
In a press release NFTRL said the funds were given to help make a positive impact on the lives of area residents.
“NFTRL was pleased to deliver $70,000 in grant monies to 20 nonprofits in Stone and Taney counties at its luncheon,’ stated the press release. “The non-profits will have a variety of impacts in our communities from supporting the arts, youth programs, training programs, food banks, literacy initiatives, and essential programs for community well-being.”
The nonprofits receiving funding include the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, CAM, CHANCES of Stone County, Children’s Smile Center, Faith Community Health, Harbor House Domestic Violence, Kimberling Area Library, Kimberling Area Senior Center, Lakes Area Child Advocacy Center, Lifesong Community Diaper Bank, Lives Under Construction Boys’ Ranch, Pregnancy Lifeline, Southern Stone County Food Pantry, Stone County Citizens in Action, Stone County Recovery Center, Tri-Lakes Humane Society, WEB KIDS Kimberling City United Methodist Church Weekend Backpack Kids, Gift of Hope, Inc., MU Extension Stone County, and Shell Knob in the Spotlight (SKITS).
“Neighbors and Friends plans to continue its funding of community nonprofits in the following year,” states the release. “If you know of a deserving non-profit, please have them visit www.nftrl.org where applications will be available on May 1 (through) August 1.”
Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake is a non-profit organization of over 300 members. Over the past 13 years, it has given over $600,000 to Stone and Taney County nonprofits via multiple fundraising efforts and sponsorships from members and local businesses. Its mission is to foster friendships among its members and connect them to civic, social, cultural, educational, charitable, and humanitarian activities in the local community.
For more information, please visit www.nftrl.org.
