Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Stone County Commission, is hosting a series of open meetings to discuss the future of economic development in the county, and are asking for residents to participate.
The forums will be conducted by O’Brian & Associates, an economic development firm from Joplin. The purpose of the meetings is to gather additional information from the public in preparation for the completion of an economic development strategic plan for the county.
The four meetings are scheduled as follows:
- Tuesday, July 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. at New Testament Christian Church located at 21016 Main Street, Reeds Spring
- Wednesday, July 21, starting at 9 a.m. at Crane Public Library, 201 Main Street, Crane
- Tuesday, August 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Hilltop Church, 810 S. Hwy. D, Crane
- Wednesday, August 18, starting 7:30 a.m., Kimberling City City Hall, 34 Kimberling Blvd., Kimberling City
“In 2019, the Stone County Commission provided funding to us to hire a consultant to create an economic development strategic plan for the county,” President/CEO of the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce Sheila Thomas said. “We proceeded with that and planned to launch the creation of the plan in 2020.”
Thomas said the chamber was not able to launch into creating the strategic plan last year due to COVID-19.
“In early 2020 we were able to get a grant through Southwest Missouri Council of Governments and they provided us a lot of good data about the county and we were then preparing to start our process but it got interrupted,” Thomas said. “We weren’t able to do that because it was 2020. We kicked it off this year.”
According to Thomas, the consulting firm has reached out to about 15 large employers, managers of nonprofit, and a variety of stakeholders in the county for phone interviews this year.
“We launched an online survey last month that was available for the public to take. We have concluded that (portion) of the process and now we are conducting the meetings,” Thomas said. “We are trying to get further input and want to discuss the results that we have found.”
Thomas said the chamber would like to hear from leaders and citizens in the county to help the process to be successful.
“We are really hoping to hear from people, not just a wish list of things that they would like to see in the county. Some of the things people have come to me with are just not doable at this point. We have to find the right fit for us, we want peoples input of what they think would be appropriate for the county” Thomas said. “We want them to understand we don’t just want a wish list of businesses that they would like to see in the county that may or may not be feasible.”
Thomas said the goal for the strategic plan is to have both short term and long term goals to help the economic growth the county needs.
“The plan hopefully will include some short term goals to help us improve and move the process forward and some long term goals that may or may not be attainable without additional funding,” Thomas said.
Thomas said funding is the key for many of the projects that people have identified over the years.
“Coming up with a funding source is easier said than done,” Thomas said. “What I have learned about economic development over the years is business retention and expansion is the key to economic development. Business attraction is a different animal and requires some preparation on our part, that can mean better infrastructure, broadband and a lot of things we as a county need to get in place before we can attract the types of business we would like to see here. Business attraction is a very competitive environment.”
We know that failing to plan is planning to fail, so they believe this planning process is vital, Thomas said.
“I have been at the chamber since 2014 and immediately started hearing the wishes of the community to see the area grow,” Thomas said. “They want to see it grow responsibly.”
For more information call the Chamber office at (417) 739-2564, or email sthomas@visittablerocklake.com.
