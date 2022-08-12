Branson has a new space to express creativity and artistic talents.
The 408 Extension officially opened on Monday, Aug. 1 at their location inside the Shoppes of Branson Meadows, at 4440 Gretna Road. The business offers art classes to locals and visitors alike.
The 408 Extension was created and is owned and operated by Branson High School Art Teacher Sunshine Ridinger. Ridinger said she started The 408 to bring her love of art and teaching to more people.
“I have been an art teacher at Branson High School for the past 23 years where I have always loved sharing my passion for the arts with others,” Ridinger told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This extension has just allowed me to continue this pursuit and reach a larger audience.”
The 408 Extension will offer a wide variety of classes for everyone to share the love of creating, according to Ridinger.
“The 408 Extension is unique because it is the only place in Branson that offers art classes for all ages and skill levels, as well as parties and paint and pours,” Ridinger said. “I would like the community to know that we are here to create fun opportunities for all ages to explore and express themselves through the visual arts.”
The 408 offers some unique classes, including Paint and Pour events, for those over 21 years of age..
“We are now offering Paint and Pours,” Ridinger said. “At these events we offer public and private parties for all skill-level. These events include step-by-step instructions to create a work of art. All materials for creating are provided. All guests need to bring are their friends, favorite adult beverage, and refreshments.”
The 408 will be hosting an open house on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.for the community to visit the location and learn more about the classes.
“We have been open since Aug. 1, (and) we will have an Open House on Aug. 20, where there will be art activities, prizes, and the opportunity to sign up for classes,” Ridinger said.
The 408 Extension has a list of classes online with the information for each.
“All classes with detailed descriptions are on the webpage. These descriptions include times and prices,” Ridinger said. “We also offer classes each weekend along with hosting events for any occasion. Please feel free to look at the website and use any of the information on there.”
To book a class or more information on classes visit www.the408extension.com or ‘the408extension’ Facebook page.
For questions call 417-335-1276 or email the408extension@yahoo.com.
