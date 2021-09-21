Downtown Hollister welcomed musicians, crafters, artists, dancers, historians and cosplayers fill Historic Downing Street on Saturday, Sept. 18, as the 5th Annual State of the Ozarks Fest returned.
State of the Ozarks Fest is a one-day celebration, hosted by State of the Ozarks Magazine, bringing the community together in a heightened street fair filled to the brim with food, art, craftsmanship, and uproarious fun, all tied to the history and culture of our land, according to the State of the Ozarks website.
“SOTO Fest is the annual celebration the State of the Ozarks hosts in Hollister. Our goal is to preserve and celebrate Ozark history and culture. It is also a celebration of our community,” State of the Ozarks Editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston said. “It’s an extremely varied festival.”
For more information visit stateoftheozarks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.