A major business operation has moved into Crane and is offering new jobs.
Roundhouse Services and Storage LLC, a steel pipe storage and fabrication manufacturer, was looking for a location near the Springfield region. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Developmental Center worked with the company’s real estate broker to help find the location in Crane by bringing together the City of Crane, Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce to provide additional state and community overviews.
Roundhouse Services and Storage LLC selected the location in Crane to locate operations on a 30-acre site, while investing $400,000 in an existing 25,000 square foot building and creating 10 jobs with the ability to grow into the future.
“We are thrilled that Roundhouse Service and Storage chose Crane to locate their new facility,” President/CEO of Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce Sheila Thomas told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This will mean new, year-round jobs in Stone County, and the potential for exciting new opportunities in Crane. We were happy to assist in this project, and look forward to its positive impact in Stone County.”
According to a press release from the TRL Chamber of Commerce, the company will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.
“Roundhouse Services and Storage’s new facility is great news for Crane and the Southwest region,” Missouri Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development Maggie Kost said in the release. “To create opportunities for Missourians to prosper, it’s vital that we support the growth of both new and existing businesses. We look forward to the positive impact this company’s investment will bring to the local community and its families.”
Cohen said the greater Springfield region was chosen for its central location, mix of talented people, and great infrastructure. As they look forward to growth in the city of Crane, Cohen encourages other enterprises to consider Missouri for their expansion plans.
Governor Mike Parson said Missouri welcomes Roundhouse Services and Storage to Missouri and hopes more businesses see the benefit of moving operations to Missouri.
“Missouri continues to attract leading employers who recognize our state as an ideal business location,” Parson said. “Our low costs, dedication to a stronger workforce, and commitment to improving infrastructure are producing results and growing our economy. We welcome Roundhouse Services and Storage to Crane as it creates jobs and improves lives for Missourians in the area.”
Roundhouse Services and Storage LLC President Bert Cohen said Missouri was a good choice for their newest operations.
“After running similar successful operations in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Montana; we felt that Missouri would be a great choice for our next venture as it has so many resources to offer.” Cohen said. “Roundhouse Services and Storage LLC, has been welcomed into the state with open arms. Our business (steel pipe storage and trans-loading), fills a gap that has been lacking for some time in the Midwest and central regions of the United States. We feel the greater Springfield area is centrally located and has a wonderful mix of talented people and great infrastructure. We look forward to our growth in the city of Crane. And we encourage other enterprises to consider Missouri for their expansion plans.”
For more information visit www.roundhousemo.com.
