Reeds Spring Schools gathered canned goods for their annual food drive to help local families get through the holidays.
According to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District, each school collected canned goods in late November and early December to give to families in need. The district also collected cash, which was used to purchase perishable foods like meat and milk.
Students from the high school’s Cornerstone class, a leadership program, sorted and boxed all of the food. The class then loaded it into cars when families came to pick up the food on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The district was able to help 36 families this year. The district also has a district food pantry, which is available to families in the school district by appointment. The leftover food will be put into this pantry to help when needed.
For more information call the school district at 417-272-8173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.