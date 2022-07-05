The Branson Salvation Army has been given a significant grant from Ozarks Food Harvest, which will allow them to expand their food distribution in Taney and Stone counties.
The capacity building grant is part of a $1 million investment by Ozarks Food Harvest in regional groups who fight hunger.
“This grant is a relief to us as the children, families and seniors we serve continue to deal with economic uncertainty,” Envoy Steve Roberson, Director/Pastor of the Branson Corps, said in a statement. “Thanks to Ozarks Food Harvest, we will be able to distribute more food in the coming year.”
The grant is part of a program created after the 2021 Hunger in the Heartland report conducted by the University of Missouri’s Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security. Ozarks Food Harvest identified several needs from the report which would impact the 270 charities in 28 Ozarks counties which receive benefits from OFH.
“These grant funds are an investment in the future of our community’s food system,” Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest, said in a statement. “Increasing access to food is key as our network of hunger-relief charities continue to deal with the expanding cost of food and fuel.”
The Branson area Salvation Army has been distributing food to 2,000 families in Branson and has “seen a notable increase in demand.” The group cites an increase in new cases and needs of veterans since the economy has led to significant price increases.
To find out more about the Branson Salvation Army, visit facebook.com/TSAbranson.
