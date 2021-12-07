A Branson West charity is now offering help for other charities in Stone County.
Caring Americans of Stone County is now accepting Project Request Forms to support special projects to benefit local charities financially, according to a press release from the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
According to organizer Jim Robertson, the agency’s mission is to help all organizations and charities in Stone County.
“Caring Americans Thrift Store is a local charity supporting those who help others,” Robertson said.
Caring Americans of Stone County offers several programs including a charity of the month program, project request form for special projects, and assistance to support church families in need. The charity or organization must serve and be located in Stone County.
“The Charity of the month program features a different charity each month, and our goal is to raise money for them and educate the community about the services they provide,” Robertson added.
Applications are available for financial assistance; organizations/charities that need assistance can call Jim Robertson at (417) 294-8460 to set up a meeting time to discuss options.
