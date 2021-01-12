Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 14,555 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 26 - Jan. 5. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 318 deer harvested, Callaway with 317, and Osage with 298.
In Taney County, hunters took 26 antlered bucks, 10 button bucks and 53 does for a total of 89. In Stone County, hunters harvested 20 antlered bucks, six button bucks and 41 does for a total of 67.
The harvest total for last year’s alternative-methods portion was 12,024.
The alternative-methods season includes items such as muzzle-loading firearms, air-powered guns, longbows, compound bows, crossbows and atlatls.
For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.
For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.
The archery deer and turkey season runs through Jan. 15.
Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2020FDT.pdf.
