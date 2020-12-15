The city of Branson is now officially prepared for the upcoming 2021 legislative session with the adoption of their legislative priorities.
The resolution, read at the virtual Dec. 8 Board of Aldermen meeting was passed unanimously.
These priorities, according to a staff report, show the interest of the board that was given during a special legislative study session on Nov. 19.
However, there were two amendments made at the Dec. 8 meeting, which includes No. 3 (regarding bond and bail for repeat offenders) under major priorities being moved up from the minor priorities with a word change from ‘demand’ to ‘encourage’ and No. 4 (regarding extended-stay lodging) under major priorities being added.
Both amendments were passed by the aldermen unanimously.
The 2021 legislative priorities, with the added amendments, are as follows:
Major Priorities:
1. We encourage the passage of legislation that would remove the ticket reseller loophole from tourism tax in Sections 67.662 and 94.802, RSMo so that taxes are collected on the price paid or charged on an admission ticket regardless of who brokers the transaction.
2. We encourage the passage of an internet sales tax for all online sales set at the sales tax rate at the location of the customer and require the Missouri Department of Revenue to remit those amounts to the local jurisdictions.
3. We encourage the establishment of a statutory framework for bond and bail for repeat and violent offenders.
4. We support the changes to Chapter 315 to the Missouri Revised Statutes to improve the safety, health and living conditions of permanent guests and lodging establishments. We support changes to state legislation that clarify the definition of the ‘permanent guest’ and to use in the use of lodging establishments.
Minor Priorities:
1. We welcome the passage and adoption of statewide building codes to establish minimum standards to increase the safety and integrity of structures, thereby reducing deaths, injuries and property damage.
2. We seek the establishment of statewide contractor licensing to establish certain criteria to prove reasonable competency in specific building trades (i.e. electrical, mechanical, and plumbing).
3. We ask that provisions of Chapter 79 of the Missouri Revised Statutes be modernized to utilize gender neutral methods to describe a member of a city legislative body instead of Alderman or Aldermen.
4. We encourage legislation that allows Police/Fire/EMS personnel to buy into Medicare at age 50 with 25-30 years of active-duty public safety municipal service.
5. We desire legislation that provides mental health liaison support for municipal law enforcement to better manage mental health calls for service.
6. We encourage our legislature to consider PTSD as a duty related injury for first responders
7. We ask for the establishment of statewide presumptive cancer initiatives to promote and protect the health and wellness of firefighters.
8. We encourage strengthening the requirements of worker’s compensation and unemployment insurance to further combat fraud.
“The way I’m going to explain this to our lobbyist is basically these are our (four) major priorities and then these are our minor priorities,” said Lebeck. “Not giving any one any more weight than the others. As I’ve alluded to in the staff report, we do have some concern that it’s gonna be a hard road to hoe this legislative session given kind of where our legislator is focused but with that being said, if we see an opportunity to slip one of these things in, we’re going to try to take it.”
In regards to the addition of No. 4 under major priorities, City Attorney Chris Lebeck highlighted how there is no state lodging code dealing specifically with these kinds of properties and the goal behind this amendment is that these hotels/motels that are “acting like apartments - provide safe and sanitary living conditions.”
According to Lebeck, the clarifying of these definitions of ‘permanent guests’ in the use of lodging establishments would close the loophole that lets these facilities exist.
“So the idea here is trying to work with our legislature to come up with a better terminology to define permanent guests,” said Lebeck. “Because again we have hotels, we have motels, we have things like residents inns where there are extended stay hotels and then we have hotels that are being used as apartments because, again, permanent guests is a definition under 315 and these motels, hotels fall under the definition of lodging establishments. So the idea is, work to come up with a solution to where we have certain code requirements at the state level so that people that are staying as permanent guests in these - lodging establishments, are given certain minimum levels of amenities, if you will.”
“I just wanted to add that we did this consultation with the lodging association and then they also had conversations with the state lodging group and they support moving this,” said Alderman Bill Skains, who moved for the amendment. “There possibly are going to be other requests made of their representatives and senators from other areas. We would not be alone from what I gather.”
In regards to the legislative priorities, according to the report, “during the upcoming legislative session, Branson officials will be contacted by legislators, the Missouri Municipal League, other cities and the media to state whether Branson supports or opposes various bills working their way through committees or scheduled for vote.”
With this resolution, city staff will now be able to respond to these requests for support or opposition immediately with confidence that they have the support of the board, according to the report.
The report states that “staff will maintain ongoing dialogue and regular updates with the Board of Aldermen, so that public positions stay consistent with the Board of Aldermen’s intent” (and) options to update legislative policies will be brought to the board for consideration if new issues arise during the legislative session.
To view the full agenda item visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov, or click ‘Live Stream’ to watch the recording of the meeting.
Check out “Aldermen hear proposed 2021 legislative priorities” at bransontrilakesnews.com to read about the discussion at the Nov. 19 Study Session.
