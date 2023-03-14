Stone County voters will be asked to renew a tax levy aimed to help the developmentally disabled in the county and to ensure they continue to receive support.
The Developmental Disability tax levy renewal will be up for a vote during the April 4 General Municipality Election in Stone County. The tax, which was initially passed in 2016 has helped to fund programs across the county to make life easier and more accessible for those who have developmental disabilities.
Stone County Developmental Disability Board Executive Director LaDella Thomas said the tax helps fund the Stone County Disability Board which provides needed service.
“The SCDDB provides direct services, as well as funding local non-profit organizations to provide services on its behalf, to residents of Stone County who have developmental disabilities,” Thomas said. “People with autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and other intellectual and developmental disabilities that occurred before the age of 22, will last indefinitely through a person’s life, and impacts multiple areas of daily life activity, may be eligible. Our philosophy is to support people to live the life they imagine, promoting self-direction, and choice in all aspects of their day.”
Since 2016, SCDDB has used the funds received to help support more than 150 individuals and families in Stone County.
The Developmental Disability tax levy renewal will be on the ballot on April 4, 2023. The voters of Stone County passed the first developmental disability board tax levy in 2016 by an overwhelming majority,” Thomas said. “Since receiving the first tax levy payment in 2018, SCDDB has spent over $1.55 million in local agency funding and individual funding, developed Day Services and Residential Services programs and supported 170 individuals and their families.”
The need for further assistance in Stone County is growing.
“The prevalence rate of intellectual and developmental disabilities like autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, and traumatic brain injury, is 1.58% nationally. Estimates show there are over 500 people in Stone County who need these services, but we currently only serve 170,” Thomas said. “There is still work to do in outreach and building programs and services to support these individuals and their families. SCDDB’s future plans include establishing an employment program and a behavioral health program in Stone County.”
The tax levy will not increase county residents taxes, as it is a renewal of an already existing tax.
“The SCDDB is a political subdivision much like a health department, fire department, or senior board, where we are allowed to collect ten cents per $100 assessed valuation,” Thomas said. “The average property owner currently pays between $25-35 annually. As this is a renewal, tax bills will not increase if this is passed.”
If passed, Thomas said the funds will continue to be used to fund current programs such as OATS and CHANCES of Stone County.
“If this levy is renewed by the voters of Stone County, it will remain in place to provide vital services and support for people with developmental disabilities, and their families, for generations to come. If not passed, SCDDB may be unable to fund services like OATS, CHANCES of Stone County, sports programs, camp scholarships, individual needs like adaptive equipment or home modifications, and many other supports residents have come to depend on,” Thomas said. “If this tax levy is renewed, we will be able to continue funding non-profit agencies that provide services to Stone County, as well as providing much-needed services directly. Our day services program supports individuals to engage with their community, volunteer, learn and practice life skills like meal prep or budgeting, and participate in social and recreational activities to enhance their independence and quality of life. We also provide residential services with up to 24-hour support for individuals to live in their homes, within their community. We focus on choice, and encourage people to discover and live their ‘Best Life’.”
Thomas said the SCDDB remains diligent in their responsibilities to all the residents of Stone County as well as those they the board serves.
“The SCDDB takes seriously our responsibility to build a sustainable organization to serve many future generations of Stone County families, and we take great care to be fiscally responsible with every dollar we receive,” Thomas said. “SCDDB values the trust placed in it by the residents of Stone County and looks forward to growing to meet the needs of this community.”
For more information on the Stone County Developmental Disability Board including a Progress Report for Stone County, to provide voters information needed to help make their decision on April 4, can be found by visiting stoneddboard.com.
