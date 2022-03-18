The Hollister R-V School District has selected two new assistant principals for the 2022-2023 school year.
Brooke Johnson and Bryan Werner will be joining the district next year, according to the Hollister School District website.
Johnson has been selected to succeed Brandon Foley as the next assistant principal of Hollister Middle School. Foley will be leaving the Hollister School District as he has accepted a position as a middle school principal in Stockton. Werner will join the administrative team at the Hollister Early Childhood Center and Elementary School as an additional assistant principal.
Johnson has 14 years of education experience with two years with the Hollister district. She is currently a 7th grade English Language Arts teacher, the assistant high school girls basketball coach, and assistant high school softball coach.
“Mrs. Johnson is an exemplary teacher, coach, and instructional leader,” Hollister Middle School Principal Rachel Hodges said. “She has built great relationships with the staff, students, and the community and will serve our district well as the next HMS Assistant Principal.”
Johnson said she is excited about the new roles she has been chosen to fill. In addition to middle school assistant principal, Johnson will serve as the assistant athletics and activities director.
“I look forward to continuing to be a part of the great culture at HMS,” Johnson said. “From the moment I started working in Hollister, everyone has been so supportive and positive, and I am grateful to be a part of such an incredible team. I also look forward to the opportunity to be a support system for our students in both academics and athletics and help continue to build upon our success in both avenues.”
Werner comes to Hollister with nine years of educational experience. He is currently the K-12 assistant principal and district activities director at Smithton R-VI School District.
Hollister Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Mark Waugh said he believes Werner is eager to serve the families of Hollister and has a wonderful heart for all parts of the Hollister community.
“The experience he brings to our district will enable him to provide individual support to specific students and staff as needed while helping us continue to move forward collectively as a whole with all the great things taking place in Hollister,” Waugh said.
Werner said he is excited for the next chapter of his career which takes him back to the reason he got into education, working with younger students.
“I am looking forward to opportunities to positively impact so many lives and be someone the Hollister students can look up to and depend on,” Werner said. “I want Hollister parents to know that I will always keep the best interest of their children in the forefront.”
Werner said he and his wife, Amber, along with their son are all excited about becoming Hollister Tigers. Werner said his family looks forward to living and working in a community where everyone has a collective goal of giving kids the best possible experiences they can.
Johnson and Werner will both officially assume their new roles this summer on July 1.
