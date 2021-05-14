For those coffee lovers out there, a new business is coming to Branson.
At the May 4 Branson Planning Commission meeting, a special use permit to operate a Scooter’s Coffee, located at 550 Branson Landing Blvd., was approved by the commission.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, a special use permit application was received on behalf of B5 Properties, LLC to operate a restaurant with a drive-thru within the properties located at 550 Branson Landing Blvd.
This property is located on the east side of Branson Landing Boulevard, approximately 430 feet south of Compton Drive. The property is approximately 0.6 acres and contains two businesses, Farmers Insurance and Michele’s Floral & Gifts.
According to the report, the applicant’s specific request is to provide a drive-thru window on the north side of a new Scooter’s Coffee restaurant. The stacking lane is proposed to be accessed along the south portion of the properties and then wrap around the 627 square foot proposed building to the drive-thru window. The menu board and audible ordering device are proposed to be located on the east side, or rear of the building.
The following were conditions that were recommended by staff to be considered:
- All construction and activities covered by the special use permit shall conform to all codes and ordinances of the city of Branson;
- Lots one, two and three of Block C of the Lakeview Terrace Subdivision shall be combined through a minor subdivision plat;
- If all conditions of the resolution, authorizing the issuance of the special use permit, are not acted upon on or before May 4, 2022, then the special use permit shall be null and void.
Visit bransonmo.gov; click on the ‘Government’ tab; click on ‘Agendas & Minutes’ to view the complete staff report. Or click on the ‘Live Stream’ option to view the May 4 meeting.
