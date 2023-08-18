A local festival, dubbed ‘The Neatest Little Fair,’ will host its 72nd annual event in Crane next week.
The Crane Broiler Festival, a tradition since 1952, will take place from Wednesday, Aug. 23 through Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Crane City Park, located at 107 Myrna Lewers Parkway. The event is free to attend.
On Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m., the festival opens with carnival rides and food vendors. Visitors are invited to enjoy an old fashioned fair environment. Armband vouchers can be pre-purchased at a discount price at several businesses around Crane. Advanced arm band vouchers are available at Stockman’s Bank, Simmons Bank, Chris Hammen Shelter Insurance, Porters Supermarket and Table Rock Community Bank for $25 until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 23. An armband voucher is a non-refundable business card sized voucher guests will present to the carnival ticket booth upon arrival at the festival.
Armbands will also be available at the festival for $30. The armbands are good for one night only. Carnival rides will operate each night of the festival.
The festival has grown since its beginning in 1952, and was sponsored by the Southwest Missouri Broilers Association. The first festival was composed of 60 broiler producers. A broiler is a young chicken generally weighing between 2 ½ to 3 ½ pounds and produced commercially for meat.
The process to cook enough chickens for the festival is quite an undertaking, according to the Crane Broiler Festival. It takes more than 50 volunteers to load 50 frozen chicken halves at a time onto metal cooking racks. Once the chickens are loaded they are seasoned and are ready to be placed in the 50 by 6 foot wide concrete block pit cooking area. The pit holds 25 metal racks, which means 1,150 chicken halves can cook at one time. The pit will be fired up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on both Friday and Saturday. Over the two-day cooking period, volunteers will go through 3 to 3 ½ tons of charcoal and over 50 gallons of various sauce mixes.
“The chicken dinner at the Crane Broiler Festival has always been the premier item that brings people back year after year to visit Crane during this weekend event,” states the website. “During the first festival, the locally raised chickens were cooked over an open air pit made of concrete blocks and metal racks, the same technique is still used today; just on a larger scale.”
The cost of the chicken dinner this year is as follows:
- Full Chicken Dinner - $12 includes half a chicken, 2 sides, and a drink
- Half a Chicken Dinner - $7 includes half a chicken
On Friday and Saturday the main draw of the festival begins as the fire pits are fired up and the chicken dinners are cooked. Also on Friday and Saturday there will be a parade, live entertainment, craft booths, food vendors, bingo, a beauty pageant, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, as well as the carnival rides.
The schedule for Friday, Aug. 25 is as follows:
- 11 a.m. - Chicken dinners will be served, craft booths open and the gospel tent music begins on the front stage in the park. The chicken dinners will be sold until 8 to 9 p.m., according to the Crane Broiler Festival’s Facebook page. The gospel music will continue until 4:30 p.m.
- 1:30 p.m. - Carnival rides with tickets only will be open
- 3 p.m. - Bingo at the gazebo (until 9 pm)
- 6 p.m. - Slick Chick pageants on front stage of the park and the carnival rides for armbands starts
- 6:30 pm - Country music featuring artists Addie Jarvis and Travis Scott and the Playboyzon the backstage of the park
The schedule for Saturday, Aug. 26 is as follows:
- 9 a.m. - Parade line-up at former Ozarks Regional Healthcare. There is no sign-up required to be a part of the parade.
- 10 a.m. - Parade
- 10 a.m. - Craft booths open
- 11 a.m. - Chicken dinners will be served and gospel tent music will begin on the front stage of the park. The chicken dinners will be sold until 8 to 9 p.m., according to the Crane Broiler Festival’s Facebook page. The gospel music will continue until approximately 8 p.m.
- Noon - 1 p.m. First armband carnival ride session
- Noon - Cornhole Tournament for both doubles and single competitors. There will be a limit 32 competitors per class
- 1 p.m. - Horseshoe Tournament with sign-up and warm-up at noon, Bingo at the gazebo and the “Bluegrass on the Backstage” concert. Bingo will be played until 9 p.m. The “Bluegrass on the Backstage” will be performing until 8 p.m.
- 8 p.m. - Music and dancing at the Backstage
For more information visit cranebroilerfestival.org.
