A man from Oklahoma has died after falling through the ice on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Swan Creek in Forsyth.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Leo Satepauhoodle, 33, and Demarco McCoy, 30, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma had walked onto the ice covered Swan Creek, when the ice gave away and both subjects fell into the water.
The Forsyth Fire Department reported that they responded to Swan Creek near Shadow Rock Park at approximately 11:30 p.m. on report of two persons falling through the ice. Rescue operations were performed until 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21 and the two patients were transported by Taney County Ambulance.
Satepauhoodle was transported to Cox Medical Center Branson where he was pronounced dead by Dr. Baker at 2:03 a.m. McCoy was transported to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield to be treated for his serious injuries, according to the online MSHP incident report.
The Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth Police Department, Central Taney County Fire Protection District, Western Taney County Fire Protection District and the Branson Fire Department all provided mutual aid at the scene, the online report stated.
This is Troop D’s first drowning incident of 2021, according to the online report.
