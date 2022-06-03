A Hollister High School student was chosen to be a part of the Missouri All-State Show Choir.
Macy Everett has been accepted into the Missouri All-State Show Choir, according to a press release from the Hollister School District. Everett, along with 59 other students from high schools across Missouri, will meet in Springfield this July to rehearse and perform together for a special performance.
The performance is scheduled for July 26, at Juanita K. Hammons Hall.
For more information visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
