The Reeds Spring High School will host a community blood drive next Tuesday.
The Reeds Spring School District is teaming up with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Reeds Spring High School auxiliary gym, located at 20277 Missouri 413 in Reeds Spring.
All donors will receive a t-shirt and two tickets to Dickerson Park Zoo.
Appointments are encouraged.
To schedule your appointment call 417-227-5006 or for more information visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
