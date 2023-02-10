A local man helps the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County purchase middle of the year school supplies for students in outlining schools in the county.
Every year the JATC has a program to purchase and deliver supplies for elementary students at some of the smallest schools in Taney County including: Bradleyville, Kirbyville, Mark Twain, and Taneyville. This program usually takes place in January to help with supplies which may have been diminished in the first half of the school year. This year a man, who saw the members shopping for the supplies, lent an unexpected hand.
According to a press release from the JATC, as JA members were shopping for supplemental supplies, Mr. Doyle Langley struck up a conversation with the members.
“When Mr. Langley learned what we were doing, he announced that he was going to purchase these supplies for us to distribute to schools,” the release states. “His act of kindness lifted our spirits and fits in with our motto ‘Caring Hearts, Helping Hands, Changing Lives’.”
On Friday, Jan. 27, the JATC members delivered the supplies purchased by Langley to help students be prepared for the rest of their school year. The variety of supplies which included composition notebooks, wide-ruled paper, wide ruled one-subject notebooks, two pocket folders, crayons, pencils, mechanical pencils, pencil sharpeners, colored markers, ink pens, colored pencils, glue sticks, scotch tape, scissors, index cards, highlighters, rulers, erasers and Expo markers.
“The schools receive these donations in January when school supplies are low and need to be replenished. Junior Auxiliary members collect high demand items all year,” states the release. “They shop the sales and save them up for this time of year when the schools run low. The budget allotted for this project allows JATC to purchase extra things schools need at this time of year.”
Other items were also donated to help keep the kids healthy such as hand sanitizer, Kleenex, Lysol spray, paper towels, and Clorox wipes. Twenty-five teachers in the school districts were also given $65 Walmart gift cards. The cards may be used by teachers to purchase any additional items they may need for their classrooms.
The supplemental school supplies is one of the many service projects JATC members provide to the community to help make a difference in the lives of the children of Taney County. Other JATC projects include Tender Critters for children in trauma; Christmas Assistance for children in need; Book Swap for children who live in extended-stay motels; Kindness Effect Cards for residents of nursing homes and senior living centers; Santa’s Gift House where children can do their own shopping for loved ones and learn that giving can be more rewarding than receiving; Scholarships for each of the four high schools in Taney County, and ScholarCare Awards which include a renewable scholarship and monthly care packages for selected students.
The JATC was chartered by a group of caring, enthusiastic women in 1998 and continues to grow and thrive throughout Taney County. Approximately 50 members annually contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours as they strive to improve the mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of children in Taney County. It is a part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941 with headquarters in Greenville, Mississippi.
For more information about JATC can be found on the Junior Auxiliary website JATCMO.ORG or on their Facebook page ‘Junior Auxiliary of Taney County’.
