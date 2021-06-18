Jamie Rouch, director of finance, presented the city of Branson’s first quarter financial update at the June 8 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting.
According to the presentation, since 2011, the city has lowered its outstanding debt by $99,046,468. A large portion of the debt is related to TIF (tax increment financing) / special revenue bonds that pay for the debt service through revenue generated by various taxes through sales.
All governmental funds include all the other funds with the exception of water and sewer funds known as proprietary funds, according to Rouch.
Of all government funds, there were $18,678,375 in revenue and $12,984,149 in spending as of March 31. This includes all transfers in and out.
The general fund is one of the only unrestricted funds, according to Rouch. This fund represents four major category revenues: licenses and permits, court receipts, lease and rents, and charges for services.
By category, the licenses and permits increased by $16,884 from fiscal year 2020 and decreased $182,025 from fiscal year 2019. The court receipts decreased $13,365 from fiscal year 2020 and decreased $17,736 from fiscal year 2019.
The lease and rents decreased by $65,221 from fiscal year 2020 and decreased $75,270 from fiscal year2019. The majority of Highway 76 lease revenue is calculated as a percentage of sales. The charges for services are made up of administrative fees.
“In 2019, we had three large permits that came through at this time that kind of skewed the trend a little bit so you’ll notice that large gap,” Rouch said. “For the increase from 2020, obviously the pandemic started taking over. Court receipts continue to decline and then you have your leases and rents, which decreased by $65,000 from 2020. We did do some lease negotiations in Nov. 2019 which caused some of this decrease and the majority of these leases and rents are the Highway 76, and they are all calculated as a percent of sales; we have a base on that and we have percent of sales for those businesses. Obviously the percent of sales will have some effect from last year to this year.”
Overall, the general fund’s revenue decreased by $1,732,254 from fiscal year 2020 and expenditures decreased by $346,776 from fiscal year 2020.
The General Fund Sales Tax ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 down 9.6% compared to fiscal year 2020. The Tourism Tax was up 1.1% for the first quarter compared to fiscal year 2020. The Transportation Tax ended down 9.6%, and the Public Safety Tax ended down 9.7%.
The Net General Fund Sales Tax revenues for fiscal year 2021 are $284,328 less than fiscal year 2020, a 12% decrease.
The Net Tourism Sales Tax revenues for fiscal year 2021 are $45,009 less than fiscal year 2020, a 2.9% decrease.
The financial report for the parks and recreation fund, water and sewer, and more can be seen in the full presentation.
To listen to the full presentation, go to the city’s YouTube page ‘CityofBranson’ or click on ‘Live Stream’ at bransonmo.gov.
