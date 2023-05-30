The Brook Wellness Center will host a day full of fun in the sun this weekend.
The 3rd Annual Brooks Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday, June 3, at Shoals Bend Park, located at 235 Cornerstone Drive in Forsyth, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
“Come join us as we celebrate The Brook (five)-year anniversary with a community family fun day,” The Brook said on their Facebook page. “Shout out to our community partners who will be attending our event including the Taney County Health Department will be bringing their mobile unit, Christian Action Ministries will be handing out food, Faith Community Health will have resources for the uninsured, and many, many more wonderful organizations that we get to call our friends.”
The event will also feature face painting, a bouncy castle, raffle, carnival games, vendors, a photo booth, The Brook shop, food and more.
“Bring the children and enjoy the bouncy house, carnival games, raffles and food,” The Brook said on their Facebook page. “Come and join us to celebrate our (five-)year Anniversary. There will be raffle tickets. Let’s not forget the bouncy houses, food, cotton candy, and ice cream.”
For more information visit www.thebrookwellnesscenter.org.
