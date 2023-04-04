The Taney County Shrine Club is hosting their 14th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 6th at the Holiday Hills Golf Course in Branson.
This annual four-person scramble tournament is a fundraiser for the organization and will have an 8 a.m. shotgun start this year. The cost per team is $340 or per person is $85. Two mulligans will be available to each player for $10. Additionally, hole sponsorships are averrable for $100 per sign, per hole.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, as well as to the player closest to the pins and the player with the longest drive.
The entry free for the tournament also includes a steak lunch at the Taney County Shrine Club following the tournament.
The registration deadline for the tournament as well as the sponsorship deadline is Monday, May 1. Proceeds raised during this tournament benefit the Abou Ben Ahem Shriners Taney County Shrine Club activities.
The Holiday Hills Golf Course is located at 630 E Rockford Drive in Branson. The mailing address for the Taney County Shrine Club is PO Box 1434, Hollister, Missouri 65673.
For additional tournament information, to reserve a team or sponsor a hole, call Scott Adrian at 417-332-7607 or John Grisham at 417-593-9730.
