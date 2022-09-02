Replacement of the Route 86 Long Creek Bridge began the week of Aug. 29.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will locate the new bridge south of the existing bridge, and will have two lanes with shoulders, a 10 foot shared use path and a new guard rail at each end of the bridge.
Route 86 will remain open to the public for much of the construction, which is expected to take two years. MoDOT said in a press release, it will be necessary to close Route 86 for short periods, to connect the new bridge to the existing roadway, which will happen near the project’s end.
Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone and electronic message boards will be located near the planned road work to alert drivers to changes in the construction schedule.
The current structure was built in 1956 and is being replaced for its poor condition and frequent need of repairs. Approximately 8,611 vehicles travel across the bridge daily.
Contractor American Bridge Company out of Coraopolis, PA estimates a completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. The estimated cost of the project is $66.5 million.
A come-and-go style public meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, at OTC Table Rock Campus in Hollister at 10698 Historic Hwy. 165, in Community Room 409, from 4:30 to6 p.m.
Updates for the project can be received at www.modot.org/long-creek-bridge-project or by calling MoDOT at (417) 895-7600.
