The Reeds Spring Board of Education has a new member.
The Reeds Spring BOE appointed Ryan Hamilton as the newest member during a special meeting on Wednesday, April 27. The position formerly was held by Kim Steed, who recently resigned her position.
The school board is allowed to appoint a member to serve until the next election, which will occur in April 2023.
Hamilton is a local business owner and has two children in the district.
