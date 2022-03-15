The Bradleyville Eagles soared to success at the 2022 District Music Contest.
Every single district music student from Bradleyville qualified for the All-State Music Festival, according to a facebook post shared on the Bradleyville School Districts page.
Receiving gold ratings for the Eagles were:
- Brass Sextet: Arica Todd, Harley Guerin, Evan Brinson, Jacquelyn Clemens, Dyllan Pelton, Eli Harmon
- Trumpet Quartet: Arica Todd, Harley Guerin, Olivia Rogers, Abby VanWinsen
- Harley Guerin, Trumpet Solo
- Natalie Mooney, Clarinet Solo
Mooney also recieved a silver rating for her piano solo
- Evan Brinson, Horn Solo
- Levi Baker, Alto Sax Solo
