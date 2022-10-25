The VFW Post 1667 in Ridgedale received an honor bestowed upon outstanding VFW programs by the National VFW Organization.
For the 2021-2022 fiscal year the Ridgedale, Missouri VFW Post 1667 was named as an All-American Post.
According to Post Commander Richard Clowers, each year a select group of VFW Posts are presented with All American Status, which is meant to recognize outstanding VFW posts and is based on participation in VFW Programs, as well as membership gains.
“The VFW All-American Post Award goes to top-performing VFW posts globally to recognize those posts achieving the highest standards,” Clowers said. “These include providing support for veterans, their families, and the communities they serve. They are considered the very ‘best of the best.’ It is the highest honor a VFW post may achieve, and the Ridgedale Post 1667 was presented with a streamer for their Post colors, a certificate of award from the National Commander, and recognition nationwide in the VFW magazine.”
Clowers said the achievement is something the post has been striving for and they are excited to be acknowledged by the National VFW Organization.
To achieve this honor, post leaders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and staunch support of VFW core programs.
“The All-American commanders have attained this coveted title through outstanding achievements in membership growth and participation in VFW programs,” 2021-22 VFW National Commander-in-Chief Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic said. “They are a fine example of VFW leadership. Their arduous work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization has rightly earned them this great honor.”
Clowers received the award on behalf of Post 1667 and received the distinguished All American VFW uniform cap at the Missouri Department Council Of Administration meeting on Oct. 8, which was held in Columbia, Missouri. National VFW Adjutant General Dan West, Missouri VFW Department Commander James Nail, and District 14 Missouri VFW Commander Phil Rippee presented the award to Clowers.
“This year (VFW) National set the bar very high for the All-American award and our Post did an excellent job in surpassing all the National requirements,” Clowers said. “This past fiscal year, our Post won the VFW Department of Missouri All State Award for the third year straight, and now has won the VFW All American Award two years in a row. Post 1667 was the second highest rated VFW Post in Missouri in our Division”.
Ridgedale VFW Post will have an exhibit at Branson Veterans Week, at the Branson Veterans Village on Nov. 5 through 9. All veterans are welcomed to stop by the Post’s booth, and visit with Post’s members.
“They will be giving away miniature US flags, and offering a free one year VFW Membership to any eligible local veteran wishing to join the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” Clowers said. “The veteran must bring a copy of their DD 214 to verify eligibility. Any local veteran found eligible will be offered a free one year membership in the Post as a ‘Try a year on me’,” Clowers said. “Our US military veterans need the VFW to fight for bills in congress that help veterans, and the VFW needs veterans to join in order to show congress we will stick together, and we will support our fellow veterans. Come by and visit us at Veterans Village”.
Ridgedale VFW Post 1667 is located at 3332 Ridgedale Road, Ridgedale, Missouri. For more information contact Clowers at 417-213-1534 or by email at vfw1667@Yahoo.com.
