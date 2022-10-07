A local motorcycle club will be riding to raise money for a worthy cause.
Iron Order MC will be hosting its 2nd Annual Bikers Against Breast Cancer Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. The run will begin at the Hollister Farmer’s Market parking lot, located at 152 Chad Lane in Hollister.
Registration will be completed in the farmer’s market parking lot, and the entry fee is $20. Once participants pay the fee, they can head to each stop, five in total, to collect a card. There will be one card per stop, and five stops total. At the time, the stop locations are in the process of finalization.
The run will start at the Hollister Farmers Market parking lot on the corner of Highway BB and Saint James Road.
Stops for the Poker Run will include Oscar’s, the Paddle Wheel, Beverly’s, Drafts and Area 71.
Vice President of the Iron Order Aaron Gallon Martin said the event had a great community showing last year, and the Iron Order is excited to do it again.
“Last year we were able to raise right around $8,500 from the event that went to a single family in need,” Martin said. “This year, every penny is going to the Cox Women’s Center to help women with costs of testing and treatment.”
The event will include more than just the poker run.
“There will be raffle baskets and a food truck, ‘Samich’s Rolling Grill’,” Martin added. “I believe we have a group of Jeeps going ‘topless’ for the event as well.”
Martin said while the event is hosted by a motorcycle club, all vehicles are welcome and encouraged, in order to raise as much funds as possible.
For more information, visit the Ozark Iron, Branson Mo. Facebook page or email ozarkironbm@gmail.com.
