The Hollister High School Agricultural Department is working to add an animal science facility to its program.
The HHS Ag Department is excited about the possibility of a new animal science facility on the school farm, according to a press release from Hollister School District.
The school was recently awarded with a $2,500 grant from the Missouri Farm Association Charitable Foundation, which will be matched by CoBank’s Sharing Success program.
The district is putting the money to work towards its goal of an animal science facility for the school farm, according to the release.
"We are excited to receive this grant from the MFA Foundation," Hollister Agricultural Education Teacher and FFA Advisor Quaid Taylor said in the release.
Taylor said the grant will help expedite the growth of the Ag program.
“We are looking forward to investing in and expanding the animal science program on our school farm,” Taylor said. “Having the ability to work with animals in the classroom has been an amazing experience for us and the students. This grant will allow us to accomplish more, sooner than we could have hoped.”
Taylor said the school encourages the community to become involved in the program.
“We hope to continue to grow our program in members and expect great things to continue to develop,” Taylor said. “ We encourage the community to get involved and learn more about the amazing world of agriculture education.”
CoBank delivers loans and financial services to agribusinesses in all 50 states, including working with MFA Incorporated.
The MFA Incorporated Charitable Foundation supports nonprofit organizations working to improve communities where MFA Incorporated has a significant concentration of members and employees. The Foundation’s mission is to assist rural communities in MFA Incorporated’s trade area by supporting organizations that are dedicated to education, youth, solving community problems, and improving quality of life.
