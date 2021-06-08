The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a day of fishing and fun in Branson.
The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and Conservation Center is hosting a Kids Fishing Day in conjunction with Free Fishing Weekend in Missouri on Saturday, June 12 at Belladonna Pond on the hatchery property.
Kids Fishing Days events are designed to help families and youth groups learn about fish, fish habitat, and fishing techniques, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
Leah Eden will be instructing the fishing day, according to their website. Eden is a naturalist with a degree in wildlife management from SMSU (now Missouri State University) who has worked at the hatchery for over 24 years.
“The kids fishing event at Shepherd of the Hills hatchery has been going on for the past 15 years,” said Eden.
Children ages 15 and younger are invited to learn the basics of fishing while they have the opportunity to fish for sunfish, bass and catfish, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“The education pond at the hatchery will be open for fishing from 9 a.m. until noon,” said Eden. “If a child catches their first fish ever, we will take their picture and send them a first fish certificate. A few loaner poles will be available, but we encourage children to bring a fishing pole if they have one.
“We will be handing out worms for fishing.”
According to the website, children will be allowed to keep some of the fish they catch.
“The pond is stocked with sunfish, catfish and bass,’’ said Eden.”A limited number of sunfish and catfish may be kept, but all bass have to be returned to the pond.”
According to Eden, there will be some COVID-19 restrictions of spacing attendees out and the website encourages masks.
“There will not be as many stations as in years past due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Eden. “There will be a station set up for practice casting. Staff will be available around the pond to help children to fish. We will have a booth set up to take down information to enter kids into a drawing for free fishing equipment.”
The purpose of the program is to help kids get hooked on fishing while they discover and learn how to conserve nature.
“The thing I enjoy most about Kids Fishing Day is seeing the joy and excitement when a child catches a fish,” said Eden.
For more information, email Shepherd@mdc.mo.gov or call (417) 334-4865 ext 0 or mdc.mo.gov.
