A local man and his family will honor his father by walking in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this weekend in Branson.
Grant Beasley, of Kimberling City, and his family will be walking in the walk in honor of his dad who passed away from Alzheimer’s.
“I’m a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Kimberling City,” Beasley said. “Edward Jones is a national supporter for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s which has meaning for me because my dad had Alzheimer’s and then passed away a couple years ago with Alzheimer’s.”
According to the Edward Jones website, Beasley began his career as a financial advisor in 2019 in Kimberling City after over a decade with a major pharmaceutical company.
Beasley retired from the pharmaceutical company which allowed him to spend extra time with my dad who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s dementia for the past few years, according to the website, During this time, Beasley said he began some soul searching about the next chapter in his life.
Beasley said the walk for him is a way he can support an organization, Alzheimer’s Association, and help bring awareness to the struggles families and the patients of Alzheimer’s face.
“With Jones as a supporter, any awareness that I can bring is well worth it to me and if it takes one day a year that I take some time out, help organize and maybe help raise a little bit of funding to bring awareness to it is well worth it.,” Beasley said.
The event is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease, states the release. The dollars raised at the walk go back to the community by funding local support groups, care consultations, and education classes and also go towards research for a cure for this disease.
Beasley explained why support and education is so important when dealing with the care of an Alzheimer’s patient.
“Are you doing the right thing? Are you not doing the right thing? Those were hard questions for me especially early on with the disease,” Beasley said. “In the early stages, obviously it was there but he was still Dad 90% of the time. As it progressed, I could not spend more than 36 hours with him before getting angry. I wasn’t mad at Dad, I was mad at the disease, angry at the situation. My wife, Felicia, is a nurse and at the time was a hospice nurse. She was kind of educating me, coaching me about how I need to approach things. She was there to enlighten me. She taught me, it doesn’t matter, it just doesn’t matter, because it’s a do over every time. Every interaction you have with them is a do over. Although they may not understand what you said, they can feel your tone.
“She taught me to just have a conversation and just continue it, and enjoy the time that you have with them and look for those short bursts. Short opportunities that may last a minute or may last an hour where they are back. When you get those moments where he is dad again.”
Beasley said as the disease progressed he and his family learned to enjoy his dad and his sense of humor more.
“He was a funny guy and a funny guy to the very end. He would just look at the world funny,” Beasley said. “We took every opportunity we had to enjoy him and to look for opportunities to laugh. My brother, sister and I got to the place where we enjoyed him. We laughed with him and all the silly stuff he would say, just kind of go with it and know that it doesn’t matter.”
Beasley’s team is named ‘Pearl Snaps & Cowboy Hats’ in honor of his dad’s fashion sense.
“The team I organized for the walk was named after my dad. He wore pearl snap shirts and a cowboy hat a lot. My daughter came up with that when we were trying to come up with a name for our team. We think that is kind of a cool way to honor him.”
As a financial advisor Beasley said he deals with older clients and he knows the importance of bringing awareness to causes that affect the older people, like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“With Edward Jones a lot of my clientele are older, and I’ve come to love them,” Beasley said. “With Jones as a supporter, any awareness that I can help raise a little bit of funding to bring awareness to it is well worth it.”
Beasley and his wife have four daughters, Jill, Leanne, Maddie and Peyton.
Beasley said on the website he also volunteers with Loaves and Fishes and is a member of the Elks and the Chamber of Commerce. Edward Jones is a primary supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association which has special meaning to him because of his dad. He said being able to serve others is important to him.
According to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association, Branson residents are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Branson Neurology & Pain Center. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. with the walk following after.
The Branson Walk to End Alzheimer’s will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more, according to the release. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Missouri, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 194,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.