College of the Ozarks is continuing with their annual tradition of packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child by hosting a drop off for the community and on-campus shoebox packing events, the week of Nov. 14 to21.
The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes — filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world as a form of outreach. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” President of Samaritan’s Purse Franklin Graham said. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
The College of the Ozarks Christian Ministries Department hosts the Operation Christmas Child events. C of O Community Service Coordinator Lori Simmons said packing shoeboxes is a great way to share the gospel.
“Having the opportunity to share the gospel in this way is a gift,” Simmons said. “Each year I am amazed by the student volunteers who share how they grew up packing Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes and want to continue to participate for the rest of their lives. Many of our students make the decision to volunteer after hearing shoebox recipients tell stories of how God used this gift to bring them to Jesus and change the trajectory of their lives forever.”
C of O Vice President of Christian Ministries and Dean of Chapel Justin Carswell had the opportunity to visit Grenada in 2019 and participated in handing out a total of about 800 boxes to four different churches.
“I loved seeing the joy and excitement in the children’s faces as they received the shoebox,” Carswell said. “It was a big moment for them, and you could tell they were excited to receive a gift. I also saw the passion and commitment of these volunteers to make sure every child in each participating church received a box and heard the gospel preached. It was amazing to witness the power of the gospel in a simple gift of a shoebox.”
Carswell said packing shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child makes a difference in the lives of others.
“The partnership between the college and Operation Christmas Child provides our students an opportunity to share the gospel of Christ with children all over the world,” Carswell said. “The act of packing a shoebox, praying for the recipient, and being part of the collection process demonstrates to them how their dedicated purposeful actions make a difference.”
With the community’s help, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children in 2022.
The Point Lookout drop-off location is in the Christian Ministries Building on the College of the Ozarks campus. Signs will be posted to direct participants to the drop-off.
The Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations will be accepting shoeboxes on the following dates:
Monday, Nov. 14, 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8-11 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 8-11 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18, 8-11 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 10-1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1-4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21, 8-11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.