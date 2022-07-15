The Table Rock Quilt Guild raised money to benefit the Kimberling Area Library.
The guild hosted their annual “Quilt Day at the Library” in the spring, an event hosted by the guild each year to promote the art of quilting and raise funds to benefit the library. The cost to attend the event was $10 and the guild was able to raise $3,279.65 to benefit the library. This guild announced the amount and presented the check to the Library in late June, according to a press release from the Table Rock Quilt Guild.
Member of the Kimberling Area Board of Directors Shelba Woday said the funds received will be used to purchase items for the children’s reading area including “kid-friendly” mobile shelving and additional tables for use in the community room.
The Table Rock Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings on the third Monday of each month at the Kimberling Area Library in the community rooms. On the first Thursday of the month the guild welcomes the public to come, interact, and sew during their “Sew Day” events, held at the library.
The Kimberling Area Library is a non-profit organization and is staffed entirely by volunteers. Operational funding is provided through donations and grants. Library cards are provided free of charge to residents within a 25-mile area of the library.
For more information about the library, visit the website at: www.kalib.org.
For more information about the guild can be found on their Facebook page ‘Table Rock Quilt Guild.’
