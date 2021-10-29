A new art exhibit is scheduled to open next week at a local art gallery.
Southern Missouri Arts Connection to host a solo exhibit ‘We are Ozarks’ by local artist Lynnette Horn from Nov. 5 to 26, at the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. An opening reception will be held Friday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., during Hollister’s First Friday Art Walk.
Horn grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, and has always loved art and writing. Horn said parents pushed her toward writing and said she could never make a living as an artist.
“I spent most of my adult life writing, writing for newspapers, magazines and freelance. I have a B.S. in Communications from Maryville University in St. Louis.”
Seventeen years ago, two of Horn’s grandchildren came to live with her. They were ages 18 months and 5 years old. She said as a freelance writer working from home, she would lose my train of thought every time they called, ‘Nana, Nana.’ She said it didn’t take long to realize that writing with little ones under foot wasn’t going to work.
To find a new creative path, Horn said she started learning as much as she could about painting.
“I’m self-taught, but that is not to say I didn’t have wonderful teachers and mentors along the way, some in person and some online.” Horn said. “Those teachers gave me tools to play with acrylics to find my own voice.”
Horn said she is a Christian artist who looks for divine fingerprints in nature and she tries to capture them in her hyper realism art style. She said she enjoys painting many things, but her favorite is painting portraits and people.
“I see the world in stories and people have the best stories. I love to catch their personalities and the little quirks the average person might not pick up,” Horn said. I hope when someone looks at one of my portraits they feel like they learn something they didn’t know about the subject.”
Horn said she believes her art is a partnership between herself and God. She said she feels like her art is a form of worship and hopes it comes through when people look at her paintings.
“I believe each piece tells a story of light and beauty,” Horn said. “It’s the divine fingerprint hidden in my art that speaks to people.”
Horn said when she moved to Branson, her family was welcomed with open arms by the arts community and felt she wanted to celebrate the community, who had become her second family, with her art.
“The idea for a body of work (We are Ozarks) celebrating the Ozarks came to mind before we were even totally unpacked from our relocation,” Horn said.
The exhibit was going to be a show made up solely of portraits, but after COVID-19 caused the lockdown last year, Horn said she had to add some landscapes and paintings referencing historical photos. Horn said the exhibit will include other sensory experiences for attendees to be immersed into the Ozarks.
“I’ve also added sound bites, Ozark music, the hammer of the blacksmith and several others. I even added scents of the Ozarks--wood, water, campfire and fall leaves,” Horn said. “There will be framed stories to go along with the people and pillars of culture I’m displaying. The scents enhance the sounds, that enhance the stories that enhance the paintings. I want Ozarks to wrap around as many senses as possible.”
Horn said she wants people to see the God spark in all creation, the light and beauty that is here in the Ozarks and the people who live here.
“I want people to be proud that this exhibit is for them and about them, the culture here is worth examining in many exhibits, not just this one,” Horn said. “I tried to capture the backbone, strength and resilience of the Ozark people, something they can see in themselves and take pride in.”
Horn said she wants people to walk away from her exhibit and feel the love of the people of the Ozarks.
“I love the people here, the ever-changing modern culture and the culture of old,” Horn said. “It is rooted deep in my bones. This exhibit is a love letter to my people, my culture.”
Horn said her favorite piece in the exhibit is “Top of the Rock,”, which stands 60 x 30 inches, of her favorite view of Table Rock scenic overlooks. She hopes it will be a show stopper.
“I had planned a month and a half to paint it, but it nearly took two and a half months to complete,” Horn said. “As far as the whole exhibit is concerned, opening night will be very special. I love to talk to people about my art and art in general.”
Horn said she is planning a cookie and cider bar for refreshments. The public is invited.
“It will be a party-like celebration,” Horn said. “This exhibit took a long time to create and once it is up and open to the public I’ll be celebrating. I hope the community comes to celebrate with me.”
Horn divides her time between painting and volunteer work with the Southern Missouri Arts Connection. She is the board vice president, secretary and chair on the communications team for SMAC. She also has a private studio at the SMAC Art Center, and keeps regular hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
“The gallery is always open during those hours and I don’t mind drop-ins, anyone who wants to see what I’m currently working on in the studio,” Horn said. “My next project will be a series of water lilies and water lotuses. Whenever I find them in nature I automatically let go of all my stress. That will be my goal in this new project--to create something soothing and tranquil for people to put on their walls to help them let go of the stress.”
For more information, visit lynnettehorn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.