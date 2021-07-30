A well known doctor with Cox Medical Center Branson officially retired last week after spending over 20 years with the hospital. Dr. Robert Blackshear, an anesthesiologist for CoxHealth retired on Thursday, July 22, according to a Facebook post from Cox Medical Center Branson.
Blackshear studied at the University of Florida, where he also did his residency training.
“In medical school, I was thinking about becoming a surgeon, and I realized it would be a tough thing to do, to balance family and surgery,” Blackshear said. “I thought, ‘What’s the next best thing?’ And that was anesthesia, and I’ve not looked back once, never regretted that choice.
“I’ve always wanted to do (medicine), even as a young child. So, I started my pursuit and was able to … complete my education, and it turned out to be a life changing event.”
Blackshear has been in the field of anesthesiology since 1992 and began working with CoxHealth in 2000. Before working for CoxHealth, Blackshear was associated with a hospital through a group in Springfield. Then in 2005 he started White River Anesthesia Associates.
“It was the sole anesthesia group for the Branson hospital, until the Cox takeover in 2013. After 2013, we were continued on, but we were wholly taken over by the hospital in 2021,” Blackshear said.
Before he even worked for Cox Medical Center Branson, he pictured himself finding his forever job there.
“Our children when to Kanakuk Kamps, and that was before we even moved to the Springfield area. I saw the hospital at that time and pictured myself being a part of that hospital, and that would be my forever job,” Blackshear said. “That actually happened.”
Since working for Cox Medical Center Branson, Blackshear has contributed to the hospital in numerous ways. He started the Anesthesia Heart Program, organized and established a Student Registered Nurse Anesthesia Program, he was on the hiring team to bring in William Mahoney as president, and he was on the search committee to get CoxHealth as the hospital for White River Anesthesia.
“This particular job, I’ve liked that the hospital afforded me the chance to do things,” Blackshear said. “What I feel I was able to do, was establish a very high quality anesthesia program for the Branson people, and I think that has been done. The job has been done.”
In addition to all of his other work, Blackshear played an integral part in merging Skaggs Hospital with CoxHealth.
“I was the Chief of Staff at that time, and the President of the medical staff, as well as the Chairman of the Medical Executive Committee. I went out and was able to interview all the other programs that were wanting to take over the Skaggs Hospital, and then I was only one of the team that made the final vote,” Blackshear said.
“Doc is ready for some much deserved rest and relaxation. It’s retirement time! There’s so much we could say about this wonderful man and anesthesiologist,” Cox Medical Center Branson said in the Facebook post. “He’s been such a joy and mentor to our entire team! Cheers to you, friend! You’ve made us better!”
Now that he is retired, Blackshear said he is excited to do some projects around the house that he and his wife have always wanted to do, and spend time with his family.
“I have two children that are at the University of Arkansas, and they’re both resident physicians. I imagine we’ll be visiting them a good bit,” Blackshear said. “The rest of it will be doing some projects around the house I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m looking forward to that. My wife (also) has a lot of things for me to do that’s kind of been put on the shelf because I’ve been working.”
Blackshear said he is also looking forward to not having to wake up at 5 a.m., every morning.
“It’s been a very satisfying career, and I wouldn’t change any of it,” Blackshear said.
