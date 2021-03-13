An officer-involved shooting in Kimberling City has left a 34-year-old male suspect, involved in a hostage situation, deceased.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, on Friday, March 12 the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office and the Kimberling City Police Department responded to a call regarding a possible hostage situation.
The call led authorities to an address on Port Holiday Lane 2 in Kimberling City at the Point Holiday Condos.
According to a press release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10 a.m. March 12, the Kimberling City Police Department received a call about a burglary in progress where a suspect broke into an apartment and fired shots into the apartment.
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office was then contacted by the Kimberling City Police Department to assist because the suspect had barricaded himself inside the apartment. The Stone County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team was then called in and started negotiating with the suspect to surrender.
According to the release, Kimberling City P.D., Stone County Sheriff's Office, and members of Highway Patrol kept a perimeter around the apartment. Residents from neighboring apartments were evacuated and information was received that the suspect was holding an 85-year-old male hostage.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT Team was later called in to relieve the Stone County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team late in the afternoon where negotiations were then taken over by the MSHP Negotiator.
“Upon arrival, members of the SWAT team made verbal and visual contact with a male subject who had a hostage in the apartment with him. While negotiating with the male suspect, he fired random shots inside the apartment,” stated the release. “As troopers were attempting to negotiate, the suspect fired multiple shots. One trooper discharged his Patrol issued firearm and the suspect sustained a single gunshot wound. The Stone County Coroner responded to the scene and pronounced the suspect deceased.”
According to Stone County Sheriff's Office, the hostage was found in good condition and no police were harmed during the stand-off.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are continuing to investigate the incident and the officer involved shooting.
