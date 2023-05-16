A group of Blue Eye school teachers recently reached a significant goal together.
Sharon Jones, Chris Butler, David Robertson, Lindi Bird, Jordan Redford, Maddie Warren, Brianna Williams, Cassie Transberger, Emily McDonald and Doug Arnold all earned their master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, via a cohort through Evangel University.
Blue Eye School District Superintendent Doug Arnold expressed his excitement for the group.
“We are proud of the Masters cohort graduate group,” Arnold said. “Their commitment to the two-year process of attaining their Master’s degree has shown that learning never ends.”
For more information about the Blue Eye School District, visit www.blueeye.k12.mo.us or find them on Facebook.
