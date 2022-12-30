A new floral business has taken root in Hollister and business owner Laney Vivo looks forward to growing in the community.
The Stemmery, located at 2045 S Business Highway 65, opened to the public on Nov. 17. Vivo said she and her husband, who is a golf course builder and designer, moved to the area because he was working on a project for Johnny Morris.
“I’ve been here for a year and a half. We moved from Hawaii to Scottsdale to here, doing projects. He said we’d be here for four months,” Vivo said. “He sat me down after four months and said, ‘I think we’re going to be here a little longer.’ I asked how much longer, and he said six to 10. I thought he was going to say months, but he said years. I said, ‘Well, you better hope I love Hollister!”
Vivo said she enjoys the area and it reminds her of her childhood home.
“I just kind of put myself out there and started meeting people and just kind of fell in love with the town. It’s a lot like the small town I grew up in Washington State,” she said.
Vivo said her love of the craft began as a teenager when she went to work answering phones for a flower shop.
“I started in flowers when I was 17, answering phones. They needed help in the back designing, and my mentor said ‘Hey, can you help out in the back greening some vases?,’]” Vivo said. “I said sure and asked how many do you want me to do and she goes, ‘Well just do this,’ and she kind of showed me an example. I said, tell me how many you want me to do and she said to just keep doing them. When she came back I had done 30. She was like, ‘Oh, stop! Do you want to put flowers in them?’ I’m like, Sure! So that’s kind of how I ended up in flowers. She’s like, we’ll get you off the phone; you need to start designing.”
Vivo said she opened her own flower shop at the age of 25, called The Grapevine and ran it for several years until she went to work in the corporate world.
“I worked for AIG and then I helped my husband with his business. When we came here, Hollister didn’t have a flower shop and it seemed like it made sense to start one here.”
Vivo said the transition back into being a florist after working in the corporate world wasn’t difficult.
“I had through the years still done weddings for my friends and for family, so I always did it. I always found myself every week going and getting grocery store flowers and arranging them. It was always still a passion, as well as interior design and plants,” Vivo said. “My biggest fear was to do too much too fast, and then let people down.”
Vivo said she started doing market bouquets for Nature’s Wonders, which are available in the company’s Branson and Harrison locations.
“I also have weekly subscribers and weekly accounts that I do, so that’s just kind of keeping me busy,” she said. “I didn’t know there were so many men that actually buy flowers for their wives weekly. I told my husband that and he said, `Well I did buy you a flower shop, so….’”
Vivo said another service she will be offering which has already gained some interest, is hosting workshops to learn how to arrange bouquets and other floral tips and tricks.
“I’ve got tons of ladies who are ready to do some workshops, whether it be terrarium building or flower arranging,” Vivo said. Another one of her goals with The Stemmery is to carry items which are handmade by local crafters and artists, like art, teas, chocolates, candles, etc.
Vivo says she feels like she’s home.
“I never in my wildest dreams had Missouri on my bucket list, just because I was from the Pacific Northwest and lived in Hawaii for, you know, a couple decades and raised my children there,” Vivo said. “It just didn’t ever occur to me that the Ozarks would be on my husband’s and my agenda of retiring. And my middle son, he’s 30 and his wife and two kids are wanting to move here. It feels good.”
Vivo said she’s excited about being a part of the community and looks forward to building relationships through her business in Hollister.
For more information about The Stemmery and its services, visit www.flowersbythestemmery.com or call (417) 332-7840.
