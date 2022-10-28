The Hollister Tiger Band kept tempo on Saturday, Oct. 22, as they performed at the Ozark Marching Festival in Reeds Spring.
The band placed 2nd in class C during preliminary competition, and earned outstanding color guard and placed 4th overall in the White Division during finals competition with Ozark, Logan-Rogersville and Fort Gibson (Oklahoma) taking 1st, 2nd and 3rd.
Additionally, Hollister High School senior Hailey Green earned outstanding soloist in both preliminary and final competitions at the festival for her soprano saxophone solo.
The Tiger band participated in their Annual Glow Show the night of Tuesday, Oct. 25, performing their 2022 show, “Mad World” in full, followed by a lights out, glow in the dark version fueled by glow sticks and led lights. The band program took non-perishable food donations to watch the performance, which will go towards the Hollister Food Drive.
Tiger Band Director Nathan Spurling took a moment to brag on the students and their hard work during the year.
“I cannot say enough about this group. They’ve been amazing all season. We’re looking forward to wrapping up the season this coming Saturday at the Missouri State Marching Band Festival,” Spurling said.
The Hollister Tiger Band will finish out its fall competition season in Mokane, MO on Saturday, Oct. 29, as they compete in the first-ever Missouri State Band Association Marching Band Festival at South Calloway High School.
