The Taneyhills Community Library is hosting a program designed to make math fun for the whole family.
The Family Fun with Math class will take place on Wednesday July 27, and Wednesday Aug. 3, at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the library. The class will be taught by retired Missouri State University Math Professor Larry Campbell. The two-session class is limited to students going into the 4th through 8th grade, in the 2022/2023 school year. At least one adult must enroll with the student.
The Taneyhills Community Library website states the class brings math and fun together, for parents or grandparents to enjoy working with their kids to solve math games, brainteasers, magic tricks and more. The classes give children the chance to review and sharpen their math skills for school without knowing it, while having fun at the same time.
The class is free to the public, but registration is required. Those interested in attending may register at taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org.
