The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County delivered supplies for elementary students at area schools.
On Jan. 28, JATC delivered a variety of supplies to elementary students in the following outlying Taney County school: Bradleyville, Kirbyville, Mark Twain, and Taneyville, according to a press release from JATC.
The major focus for JATC throughout the year are projects to improve the welfare of children in Taney County, stated the release. JATC supports the schools in numerous ways, but their major project for schools is this program to deliver needed supplies. JATC gives these donations in January when school supplies are low and need to be replenished. The organization donated a wide variety of educational supplies including notebooks, folders, writing utensils, glue, scissors, rulers, erasers and markers. Supplies to help keep classrooms clean and sanitized were also donated. Teachers were also provided with $50 gift cards to purchase additional items they need for their classrooms.
According to the release, to be able to donate to the schools the Junior Auxiliary members collect high demand items all year. The budget allotted for this project allows JATC to purchase extra things schools need at this time of year, along with purchasing the teachers gift cards. JATC members supplement the supplies with their donations to make sure all schools receive items they need.
Major donations for various projects were received in 2020 and 2021 to provide support for JATC projects. Sponsorships and donations from The Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors Good Neighbor Fund, White River Electric, Liberty Utilities, Branson’s Cowboy Church, Mitch and Jennifer Holmes at Edward Jones, Ozark Mountain Ear, Nose, & Throat, and Doug Baker & State Farm Insurance help the JATC projects throughout the year.
Other JATC projects include Tender Critters for children in trauma; prom dresses for girls in need; financial and labor support for the Taney County Women’s Crisis Center; Santa’s Gift House; Book Swap for children who live in extended-stay motels; and scholarships for each of the four high schools in Taney County.
JATC is a nonprofit organization of women dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the children of Taney County. It was chartered in 1998 and had approximately 50 members, who annually contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours as they strive to improve the mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of children in Taney County.
More information can be found at jatcmo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.